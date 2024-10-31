Connect with us

Veteran Yoruba actor, Charles Olumo dies at 101
‘If You 're looking for trouble , trouble is my forte’, Falz tells VDM

My allegations were false,' Halima Abubakar tenders apology to Apostle Suleman

Halima Abubakar's Suspension: A reflection on Nollywood's accountability, mental health issues 

Bobrisky remanded in custody after failed attempt to flee Nigeria

FG panel says no evidence Bobrisky slept outside prison during jail term

Music Promoter Don Jazzy sends whopping N100m to VeryDarkMan’s NGO

Police, not Burna Boy did me dirty, Speed Darlington speaks on detention

Burna, Odumodublvck lose out as Kendrick Lamar dominates 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Stay away from women if you're not financially stable, Kanayo advises men

Published

4 hours ago

on

Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, a veteran Yoruba language actor popularly known as Charles Olumo or “Agbako,” has passed away at the age of 101.

Bolaji Amusan, alias Mr. Latin and the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed the news of Agbako’s passing via an Instagram post on Thursday.

He expressed condolences on behalf of the Nigerian entertainment community.

“#tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO,” he wrote.

“Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

Renowned for his exceptional talent and memorable roles, Agbako’s career spanned decades, making him a beloved and iconic figure in the Nigerian film industry.

