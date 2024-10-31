Entertainment
Veteran Yoruba actor, Charles Olumo dies at 101
Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, a veteran Yoruba language actor popularly known as Charles Olumo or “Agbako,” has passed away at the age of 101.
Bolaji Amusan, alias Mr. Latin and the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed the news of Agbako’s passing via an Instagram post on Thursday.
He expressed condolences on behalf of the Nigerian entertainment community.
“#tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO,” he wrote.
“Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”
Renowned for his exceptional talent and memorable roles, Agbako’s career spanned decades, making him a beloved and iconic figure in the Nigerian film industry.