Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation has unveiled a policy document on gold mining in Nigeria. This is part of measures to grow revenue and attract investors to the mining industry by the government.

UNIDO alongside Nigeria’s ministries of environment, mines and steel development, as well as health jointly unveiled the National Action Plan for the Reduction and Eventual Elimination of Mercury Use in the Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining sector in Nigeria.

The parties also unveiled the National Policy on Solid Waste Management as well as National Policy on Plastic Waste Management at the event in Abuja.

The Regional Director and UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS, UNIDO Regional Hub Nigeria, Jean Bakole, said the policy document was an obligation for Nigeria, as a party under the Minamata Convention and would help drive investments in the mining sector.

He said, “This plan will provide Nigeria with current data and an up-to-date situation analysis of gold mining in Nigeria, the document will also appeal to both local and foreign investors.

“It has mapped out a way forward for gold mining and its associated mercury management in Nigeria