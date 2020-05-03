By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The embattled chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo who was reportedly suspended, has told members of the party in the state that he is still the Chairman because, according to him, he has not been issued any official letter from the National Secretariat of the party.

Adagunodo in a statement issued and personally signed on Saturday copies of which made available to pressmen, argued that status quo ante remains because social media news whose source is still shrouded in secrecy cannot be taken serious.

The PDP chieftain declared “my dear party members, leaders and the general public, I find it necessary to write you again on my purported stepping aside from the office of PDP State Chairman and state that as at the time of this release I have not received any official letter from the National Headquarters of the Party, I only read it on the social media as you all did.”

Adagunodo stressed further that, “also in the purported letter, it was alleged that some of my colleagues wrote a petition against me, I also want you to know that I am not aware of any such petition. I wish to let you know that I have responded to *the only petition* which I was served with and the fact finding panel that came to investigate the matter found my defense useful.

“Based on the foregoing, I wish to state as follows: “That up till now nobody has been appointed as acting Chairman officially, if any let the person make available the original copy of his letter of appointment upon which he intends to assume office”

“That the PDP members in Osun state are hereby advised to ignore the purported letter in circulation as no official communication from National headquarters had reached me.That the Nigerian Security Agencies are hereby placed on notice to act promptly against any forceful attempt to take over the Osun State PDP Secretariat to avoid breakdown of law and order ”

“That members of the public are also advised to disregard any purported letter asking me to step aside”

It would be recalled that suspension of Adagunodo as the chairman of the party in Osun state by the national working committee of the party went viral on social media yesterday, the news which had it that the NWC of the party had appointed, Alhaji Akanfe Atidade as the acting chairman in the absence of the substantive chairman of the party in the state.

Adagunodo however, thanked the party faithful for their unalloyed support and prayers, urging them to remain calm as the issue is under control.