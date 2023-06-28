June salaries: Elated Abia civil servants praise Otti for keeping promise

Civil servants in Abia State have expressed gratitude to the state Chief Executive, Dr Alex Otti, for fulfilling his promise to pay their monthly salaries on or before the 28th of every month.

The elated workers who confirmed that they have received alerts for their June 2023 salaries appreciated and praised Governor Otti for keeping to his promise and thus alleviating their financial difficulty.

Some of the workers including Mrs Joyce Nwaka, Ekwuribe Enyinna and Chinemenma Usuwa described Governor Otti as a promise keeper, adding that his good gesture to the workers would spur them to put in their best in the service delivery.

They also appealed to the Governor to offset their April and May salaries, which the immediate past government could not pay before leaving office, in addition to paying the arrears of leave allowances also neglected by the past administration in the State.

It would be recalled that Dr Otti, in his inaugural speech to the people of Abia, promised to pay the monthly salaries of workers in the State on or before the 28th of every month.

To that end, the Governor earlier this week directed the State Accountant General, Mrs Njum Onyemenam, to ensure that all verified workers in the State service received their salary before Wednesday, June 28th, 2023.