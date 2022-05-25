I didn't quit Super Eagles - Uzoho debunks rumours

Francis Uzoho, AC Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus goalkeeper, has dismissed reports that he is not willing to represent his country again.

The goalkeeper came under intense criticism after he committed a blunder in Nigeria’s 1-1 home draw against West African arch rival Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in March.

Although the Super Eagles rallied back with defender William Troost-Ekong equalising from the penalty spot, they were eliminated on away goal rule.

There were reports in the media on Monday that Uzoho, who was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador has quit international football.

Uzoho, has dismissed the speculation, noting that he remains committed to playing for the country.

“I’m committed to playing for my dear country anytime I’m called up,”Uzoho told the Super Eagles media team.

The 23-year-old has 18 caps for the Super Eagles.