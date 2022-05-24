Some aggrieved supporters of the Oyo State government- owned Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), have reportedly beaten the Chairman of the state’s Sports Council, Gbenga Adewusi, to stupour.

Business Hallmark reliably gathered that the supporters had staked a bet of N5milion in an online betting platform, predicting that 3SC will defeat visiting MFM Football Club of Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan at the weekend.

However, the match ended in a draw after the visiting MFM team equalised in the 92nd minute of the game. 3SC had earlier taken the lead in the 42nd minute.

The dissapointed fans, who sources claimed would have won close to N1billion in claims had 3SC won the game, descended on the sports council boss, beaten him to stupour before he was rescued by the police.

The recuperating Adewusi, who spoke to newsmen on the attack, said he was wrongly targeted by the fans of the Ibadan based club who thought that he sold the game to MFM despite not being the coach of the club.

“I was accused by the fans of making them lose their N5million bet in an online platform. Despite not being the coach of the club, the fans wrongly believe that I can make 3SC win by all means.

“I was at the stadium for the game which ended in a 1-1 draw. Some fans of the 3SC club attacked me over that match.

“Their accusation was that I was the one who sold that match to MFM, who are 20th on the table and they said that I made them lose over N5m in the game that they played on an online gambling app.

“I was battered by the hoodlums and was almost killed. I ran to the dressing room, but they wanted to destroy the dressing room.

“This was a stadium that was just renovated by the Oyo State Government and the fans wanted to destroy it,” the battered sports council boss lamented.

Speaking on the attack, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Wasiu Olatunbosun, described it as unfortunate. He noted that the police were already handling the matter.

“I am aware of what happened to Honourable Asewusi and it is a sad development. What I know is that the law will take its course and justice will be served. The police are already investigating this matter and I tell you, there will be justice.”

Also, the state police spokesperson, DSP Asewale Onifeso, said the police were investigating the matter.

“The case is under investigation and you will be updated.”

Shooting Stars currently seats in the 10th position on the Nigerian Professional Football League table, while MFM is the 20th on the log.