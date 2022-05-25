Jose Peseiro, the newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has described Nigeria as one of the greatest football nations in the world, noting that he is proud to take the job of managing the country’s national team.

The Portuguese who took to Twitter to celebrate his appointment on Wednesday, noted that it’s a thing of pride to coach the Eagles.

“Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world,” he wrote.

“Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots.

“Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success.

“We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the “four-time African champions”