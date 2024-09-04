Connect with us

I didn't lobby for Super Eagles coaching job - Eguavoen
Published

2 hours ago

on

I didn't lobby for Super Eagles coaching job - Eguaveon

Austin Eguavoen, the caretaker coach of the Super Eagles, has dismissed claims that he lobbied to secure the role.

Eguavoen, in a statement released through the official Super Eagles communication channels, emphasized that his appointment was not a result of any personal efforts or influence but rather the manifestation of divine favor.

“I am a member of the Federation, working as the Technical Director Nigerian Football Federation.

“When a situation like this comes and you are being called upon, you can’t say no. It’s a task that I had performed; it is a duty that falls under my responsibility,” he said.

“For the fact that the hierarchy of the Federation now feels and thinks that I can salvage the situation, why not? But one thing should be clear to the public: I didn’t ask for this; I didn’t lobby for this, I didn’t apply for this; it is God’s favour.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the appointment of Augustine Eguavoen as the interim head coach of the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The decision came after negotiations with German coach Bruno Labbadia broke down.

The 59-year-old former international who served as the national team’s technical director since 2020, will temporarily take charge during this international break.

He previously coached the national team in three different stints, the most recent being in 2021 when he led the team at the AFCON following the sudden dismissal of former coach Gernot Rohr.

