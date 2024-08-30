Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles striker, has turned down a move to join Chelsea Football Club and opted for a lucrative contract that would see him leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia.

Skysport in Italy reports that the Nigerian forward would prefer a move to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in a four-year deal with his former employers; Napoli expected to earn £67.3m (€80m) plus add-ons for the Nigeria international.

Recall that Osimhen had reportedly agreed to join Chelsea on a €350,000 weekly pay, taking a major step closer to realising his dream Premier League move, but some significant news regarding the Chelsea target reveals that Osimhen would rather ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

News continues after this Advertisement

More subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement