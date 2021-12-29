OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Jose Peseiro, a Portuguese football manager, as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The country’s football body which announced Peseiro’s appointment on Wednesday, said the choice was made after consideration of a memo presented by chairman of its technical and development sub-committee.

The NFF, however, said that Mr. Augustine Eguavoen, who was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Gernot Rohr weeks ago, will lead the Super Eagles to the African Cup of Nations starting on January 9 in Cameroon, with the new head coach playing observer role.

“After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr,” the NFF said in a communique.

“However, the Committee resolved that Mr Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr Peseiro only playing the role of Observer.

“It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.”

