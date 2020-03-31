By Olusesan Laoye

A 35 year old traditional medicine practitioner, Dr. Olawale Qazeem has called on the Federal Government and Nigerians as a whole to allow him and those in the herbal medical practice use their expertise in the field of traditional medicine to provide cure for the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Qazeem who is a University of Ilorin graduate of Biochemistry, a Neuroacupuncturist and Indian trained Natural Medical Personnel, said he has achieved modest success in managing patients suffering from Cancer, HIV and throw insight on local expertise available in the management and treatment of debilitating ailments like cancer, which leads to loss of foreign exchange for the country. .

He said he and his team have been able to help well meaning Nigerians in the fight against some diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, Cancer, Asthma among many others “through our different types of therapies”.

“In fact, we as practitioners at Olaking International Holistic Medicine (OIHM) Company practice not less than 10 therapies part of which includes: Herbal Medicine, Acupuncture, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Cupping and Islamic Medicine therapies to mention just a few.

“Our call is that the Nigerian government should give room for integrative medicine where we combine both existing treatment methods with natural medicine approaches and remedies. We believe this will go a long way to help in treating Nigerians of this Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“We are not going to use any sisterly imported medicine to fight Covid-19 integratively.

“Just as we have been doing in the past, all intended treatment will be research based using our own local medicines and herbs. There is a whole lot of potency in our local medicine which we are yet to tap into and standardise. All remedies that will be used are going to be locally made through our own medicine herbs and plants. In fact, as a rule in Natural Medicine, we believe the local herbs and plants of a people is the best medicine to treat people in a locality than to use a foreign or imported medicines”, Qazeem further said.