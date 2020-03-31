By OBINNA EZUGWU

The number of people infected by the novel Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria has risen to 135 with four new cases reported in the morning hours of Tuesday March 31.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases via its twitter handle, @NCDCgov.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun”

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-5

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3