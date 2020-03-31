BY EMEKA EJERE

Following the shutdown of some parts of the country by the federal government, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has suspended the FGN Savings Bond Offer, which was slated for April 2020.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement released by the DMO on Monday, March 30.

The FGN Savings Bond are debt securities of the Federal Government and issued by the Debt Management Office for and on behalf of the federal government. They have no default risk, meaning that the repayment of the principal and interest is assured.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had during a nationwide broadcast on the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Sunday restricted movement and shut down public and private institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States. The restriction of movement, the president explained, was help stem the spread of the dreaded disease.

“The Debt Management Office (DMO) wishes to inform the general public that the FGN Savings Bond Offer for the month of April 2020, which was scheduled for April 6 – 10, 2020 has been suspended’,’ the statement said.

‘The DMO wishes to assure the general public that the FGN Savings Bond Offers will resume when the conditions change.”

The DMO, however, noted that the suspension of the April 2020 offer would not affect Coupon Payments due to investors for already issued FGN Securities, as arrangements had been made to ensure that all Coupon Payments for and redemptions of FGN Securities were made as and when due to investors’ designated accounts.

The office also said it wished to use the opportunity to call on the general public to adhere strictly to Mr. President’s directives and cooperate with relevant Government Agencies that are working assiduously to contain the spread of the Covid-19.