BY EMEKA EJERE

In a bid to help Nigerian teachers upgrade their digital skills, HP Inc has announced the launch of its Innovation and Digital Education Academy in collaboration with Intel, an education innovation consultancy.

The company, in a statement on Monday, said the academy was offering teachers and educators in Nigeria the opportunity to upgrade their digital skills based on educational frameworks from leading international universities.

The statement titled ‘HP Inc. launches Innovation and Digital Academy to equip educators in Nigeria with digital tools’ said that in the COVID-19 era, educational institutions in Nigeria were scrambling with the new realities.

According to him, schools are rethinking their operational models in order to ensure minimal disruption to their student’s learning experience and their career development.

While technologies are increasingly available, the tech company observed that teachers found themselves navigating new territory as they balanced in-person, online, and hybrid learning.

The Senior Education Business Lead for the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe at HP Inc., Mayank Dhingra, said, “Education is among the worst-hit sectors from the pandemic.

“At the same time, it is one of the most promising sectors that – if we get it right – can reap the benefits of this new way of learning. In fact, we can now reach even more people than we ever did before.

“While the technology is advancing fast, there is a constant need to innovate to remain resilient. Hence, we need to make sure that teaching staff are able to acquire the right skills to take advantage of blended and digital learning solutions, which is why we have partnered with Mirai and Intel to launch HP IDEA.”

According to Dhingra, the programme is focused on pedagogy rather than on a specific product.

The Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, added, stated that teachers were the most important individuals in the education ecosystem, adding that the partnership was a welcome development during this period.

He said, “Being an educator myself, this programme would give teachers and educators the needed opportunity and expertise to be digitally inclined, acquire the right skills for blended and digital learning solution and navigate new territories as they balance in-person, online, and hybrid learning.”

He said the organisations were working closely to onboard teachers to improve their capacity which would, in turn, reflect on the students’ learning outcome”.

According to the co-founder of Mirai, Christine Nasserghodsi, effective distance and hybrid learning require innovation and a deep understanding of learning design, as well as the use of technology.

She said, “We have been supporting schools in their response to COVID-19 since February. What began as a crisis response has evolved into a long-term approach to teaching, learning, leadership, and the use of digital tools and resources.”

Nasserghodsi noted that no one was better equipped to shape the future of education than teachers and school leaders.