Honeywell Flour Mills Plc on Thursday published its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Company reported revenue of N188.31 billion for the 12 months period, up by 27.80% from N147.35 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N10.12 billion was reported for the year under review against N256 million profit after tax achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at negative N1.28.

At the share price of N3.1, the P/E ratio of Honeywell stands at negative 2.43x with earnings yield of negative 41.16%.

The Company did not declare dividend for the year under review in order to conserve funds.

