Custodian Investment declares 65 kobo final dividend to shareholders

...grows profit by 136% in FY 2023

Custodian Investment Plc has declared a final dividend of 65 kobo to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported Gross Revenue of N98.84 billion for the 12 months period, up by 17.09% from N84.42 billion reported in FY 2022.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 136% to N21.013 billion from N8.897 billion reported the previous year.

With shares outstanding of 5,881,864,195, earnings per share of Custodian Investment Plc stands at N3.57.

At the share price of N9.50, the P/E ratio of Custodian Investment Plc stands at 2.66x with earnings yield of 37.61%.

