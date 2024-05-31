The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inducted Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank as an associate member.

President of CIS, Oluropo Dada, who disclosed this in a statement, encouraged Onyeagwu to join some committees within the institute to leverage his extensive experience to advance the stockbroking profession in Nigeria.

Dada hailed Onyeagwu for passing the institute’s professional examination in flying colours, despite his tight schedule.

News continues after this Advertisement

He added that Onyeagwu’s successful completion of a practical internship showcased his competence as an investment analyst and his trustworthy character.

He reiterated the importance of integrity in stockbroking, aligning it with the principle of “My word is my bond” and advised Onyeagwu to uphold that standard in his new role.

Responding, Onyeagwu expressed gratitude to the institute, noting the untapped potential within the Nigerian capital market and the need for collaborative efforts to enhance market depth and promote financial literacy.

“I promise to abide by the ethics of the profession. The Nigerian capital market has a lot of opportunities waiting to be tapped,” he declared.

News continues after this Advertisement