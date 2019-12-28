Herdsmen clashes claimed 3,641 Nigerian lives in two years – Amnesty

Global human rights body, Amnesty International (AI) has disclosed that not less than 3,641 Nigerians were killed between January 2016 and October 2018 in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers across the country.

The body which gave the statistics via its twitter handle, @AmnestyNigeria, blamed the inaction of the President Muhammadu Buhari government for the crisis.

“Between Jan. 2016 and Oct. 2018 at least 3,641 people were murdered, across Nigeria, in bloody clashes between farmers and herders, fueled by government’s inaction & impunity; resulting in attacks and reprisal attacks,” AI said.