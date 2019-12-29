‘You abandoned Nigerian Christians’ Fani-Kayode, others attack Archbishop of Canterbury

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and other twitter users have criticized the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, accusing him of abandoning Nigerian Christians who according to them, have been facing persecution under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for the past five years.

Fani-Kayode, while responding to a tweet by Welby about the killing of 12 Christians in Nigeria by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), asked him to ‘save’ his tears about the incident.

“Your friend Buhari does not give a damn. You abandoned the Chrstian community in Nigeria by supporting and encouraging a man who has done more damage to the Body of Christ and relegated, persecuted, tormented and humiliated Christian’s more than any other in the history of Nigeria,” the ex-minister wrote via his twitter handle, @realFFK.

“Hundreds of thousands of Christian’s have been slaughtered by Islamists and terrorists in Nigeria over the last five years yet not a word from you. Where were you then? Save your fake tears and words and belated admonitions and let us bear our suffering and pain with dignity and honor.”

Welby, a friend of President Buhari had in a tweet via his handle, @JustinWelby on December 27, said, “The murder by terrorists of 12 Christian hostages in Nigeria has been much ignored over Christmas. With deep sorrow let us pray for them and those close to them, and for God’s judgement on their killers. They are martyrs to Christ.”

The tweet had elicited angry comments from Nigerians and other twitter users who accused him of doing little to raise awareness about the “persecution” of Christians in the country because of his “economic interest.”

Much ignored by WHO?

