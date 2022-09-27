About two persons are suspected to have died following an attack by some unknown gunmen at a military checkpoint in Enugu State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked an Army checkpoint at Obeagu-Amodu road in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Reports said the gunmen stormed the area again in two Lexus Jeeps and one Toyota Sienna bus around 7:25 a.m.

They reportedly opened fire at the combined team of the police and the military manning the checkpoint.

Although the casualty figure is still unclear, a source said at least two persons died.

The police in Enugu State is yet to issue a statement on the reported attack.