OBINNA EZUGWU

Advocacy group, the Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), has sent a save-our-soul letter to the Honourable Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola to intervene as Onitsha-Owerri Road, a major road linking Anambra and Imo states is cut into two parts by erosion, leaving motorists stranded.

The group in the letter to Fashola signed by its president, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, called the minister to urgently intervene on the road, especially the damaged spot at Metalogical junction, as according to it, passing the road is now too dangerous, even as it is a road that has tremendous impact on the country’s economy.

“The Cultural Credibility Development Initiative calls on the Hon Minister, Mr Raji Babatunde Fashola, to without delay repair the delapidated Onitsha Owerri Rd, particularly the Metalogical junction,” the letter dated September 21, 2021 reads in part.

“Today, this road is a present and looming danger to anyone passing through that road. In a sentence, the Onitsha Owerri Rd has been divided into two. Need I remind the Hon Minister that this road is crucial to the network of roads leading to the Economic Golden Egg of Nigeria.”

The group made the point that federal roads in the country’s Southeast are so dilapidated, thus hampering the economic progress of the region.

“Your Excellency, we wish to inform you that the roads in Igboland are so dilapidated that road transportation has crumbled beyond description . As the Governor of Lagos State, you performed very well in the provision and maintenance of good roads. We believe that you can repeat this feat on Onitsha Enugu road, Enugu Port Harcourt Rd, Ihiala Mbano Umuahia roads, the Umuahia Ikot Ekpene road, the Aboh Anioma roads, the Umuahia Arochukwu roads, the Uturu Afikpo roads the Owerri Mbaise Obowo roads , the Aba Ikot Ekpene road, the 9th mile Benue boarder roads,” the group said.

“Your Excellency, your good name will go down the drain if you do not urgently rise to the occasion.”