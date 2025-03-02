Connect with us

FG appoints Lucian Chukwu as VC for Admiralty University
FG appoints Lucian Chukwu as VC for Admiralty University

Published

6 hours ago

on

The federal government has given approval for the appointment of Professor Lucian Chukwu as the substantive vice chancellor of Admiralty University, Ibuzor, Delta State.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement, showed that the appointment is for a ‘single tenure of five years with effect from 28th February 2025’.

Before the appointment, the new vice chancellor was a deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Management Services at the University of Lagos.

Recall that the selection process for the appointment of the vice chancellor of the institution was earlier marred by controversies due to intrigues and what some stakeholders described as an attempt to ditch merit in the selection process.

Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, said Prof. Chukwu polled 83.41 per cent of the total votes among the five candidates interviewed.

“The Governing Council of Admiralty University, Ibuzor conducted the selection exercise for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor on 26th and 27th February, 2025, at the Council Chamber of the University. At the end of the exercise, Professor Lucian O. Chukwu emerged as the highest scorer with 83.41 per cent among the five interviewed candidates,” Boriowo said.

“In line with the principle of merit being upheld by the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has approved the appointment of Professor Lucian O. Chukwu as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University, Ibuzor.

“The appointment is for a single tenure of five years with effect from 28th February, 2025.
“The Honourable Minister wishes the new Vice-Chancellor a successful tenure of office.”

