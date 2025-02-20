A 94-year-old man, Adedapo Idowu, has surprisingly registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Idowu’s inspiring narrative and the story of his guest for higher education at such an advanced age was contained in the latest bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, where he voiced excitement about finally pursuing tertiary education.

“I can now attain my dream at an advanced age,” he said.

He said UTME registration process was smooth and efficient , showering praise on JAMB for integrating the National Identity Number, which he believed has eliminated discrimination against the elderly, underprivileged, and people with disabilities.

“The registration staff gave me a sense of belonging through the warm reception at the registration venue,” he noted.

He called on JAMB to maintain its seamless registration system, while he expressing confidence in taking the examination and achieving success.

He also advised other candidates to embrace professionalism and contentment in their academic journey.

The 2025 UTME registration commenced on January 31, and according to JAMB, over 700,000 candidates have already registered, including 11,000 underage applicants.