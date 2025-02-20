Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

94-year-old man to sit for 2025 UTME to fulfil lifelong dream
Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin gets HND approval

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa commences 2025/2026 admission process

High UTME score alone not guarantee for varsity, polytechnic admission - JAMB

Ogun govt upgrades state technical colleges

Minister canvasses 12-year basic education model

Babcock University's 51st inaugural lecture offers hope amid tough times

Tinubu sacks UNN, UniAbuja VCs, appoints new boards for federal institutions

Covenant University matriculates 2,449 students for 2024/2025 academic session

JAMB postpones 2025 UTME registration till Monday

Published

52 mins ago

on

94-year-old man to sit for 2025 UTME

A 94-year-old man, Adedapo Idowu, has surprisingly registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Idowu’s inspiring narrative and the story of his guest for higher education at such an advanced age was contained in the latest bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, where he voiced excitement about finally pursuing tertiary education.

“I can now attain my dream at an advanced age,” he said.

He said UTME registration process was smooth and efficient , showering praise on JAMB for integrating the National Identity Number, which he believed has eliminated discrimination against the elderly, underprivileged, and people with disabilities.

“The registration staff gave me a sense of belonging through the warm reception at the registration venue,” he noted.

He called on JAMB to maintain its seamless registration system, while he expressing confidence in taking the examination and achieving success.

He also advised other candidates to embrace professionalism and contentment in their academic journey.

The 2025 UTME registration commenced on January 31, and according to JAMB, over 700,000 candidates have already registered, including 11,000 underage applicants.

