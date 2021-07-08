Leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has commenced pre-paid roaming, data roaming and 4G LTE services in China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company announced this in a statement released from its Lagos headquarters.

It noted that the expansion of its roaming service to prepaid customers in China and UAE is a part of efforts to continuously enrich the experience of subscribers to its network. It further stated that the commencement of the services in these countries is a continuation of its foray into different strategic locations across the world where Glo services can be enjoyed by its customers.

Globacom has the largest roaming footprint covering over 500 networks across over 90 countries, while its roaming rates across different countries are the most competitive in the industry, the company added.

Following this announcement, Glo customers visiting China and UAE will have unhindered access to super-fast 4G LTE and pre-paid roaming, in addition to all postpaid services which had been launched by Globacom many years ago.

China and United Arab Emirates, therefore, join other countries where Glo customers can enjoy its prepaid and postpaid services. The rest include United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Holland, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and other parts of Europe. Others in the American region include Brazil, United States, Bolivia, Cayman and Grenada, Chile, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Paraguay.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Bangladesh, China, Hongkong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Singapore and South Korea. Others are Mongolia, Myanmar, Maldives, Philippines, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan and Vietnam also form the list of countries where Glo postpaid services are also available.

In Africa, Glo postpaid services are available in Cape Verde, Cote d’ Ivoire, Benin Republic, Congo DR, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gambia, Mali, Niger Republic and several other destinations on the continent.

It is noteworthy that Glo’s postpaid service is available also in Japan and the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Olympic games will benefit extensively from the services. They can communicate, browse and chat with their friends and loved ones without hassles all though the summer games.