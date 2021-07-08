Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc continues to hold exciting prospects for investors in the near term. Ahead of its planned listing by introduction on Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Group held an analyst call on Wednesday, 7 July 2021, where the Management of the Group and its entities provided key insights into the setup of the new structure, current operations and plans.

The virtual event was hosted by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON; the CEO, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA; the CEO, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, Ms. Tinuade Awe; and the Acting CEO, NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited, Mr. Gabriel Igbeka. Serving as facilitators for the event were the Investor Relations Consultants, Vaerdi and the Financial Advisers, Rand Merchant Bank.

Delving into the day’s discussions, Mr. Onyema took participants on the journey to demutualisation before clearly highlighting its benefits and how the Group is positioned to exploit the new world of possibilities that have opened up. What is interesting to note is that at the start of demutualisation, NGX Group had 432 shareholders, a number that has doubled since Over The Counter (OTC) trading commenced. According to Mr. Onyema, this shows strong prospects for the new types of investors NGX Group can attract once it lists by introduction on NGX.

In what was an engaging session, analysts further engaged the CEOs on issues around the activities of NGX by way of listings and the introduction of Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) to the market. Of particular interest was also NGX RegCo and the stringent policies it has put in place to maintain independence in its regulation of NGX Group, NGX and the capital market as a whole; as well as the new business lines that NGX RelCo will open up for the Group.