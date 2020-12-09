OBINNA EZUGWU

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has said it is confident of declaring results for the country’s 2020 presidential election held on December 7th today and comes amidst the failure of the electoral umpire to meet an earlier 24-hour deadline announced by Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

Deputy Chairman in-charge of Corporate Services, Eric Bossman who said this while addressing journalists on Wednesday apologised for the delay and noted that the results will be declared with or without the total figures from some two remaining regions.

Giving more details, Bossman explained that the Commission has so far received collated results from 14 regions and is working with agents from the various political parties to accumulate the results from the two left.

These two regions, with 18 and 11 constituencies are said to be the cause of the delay, hence the resolution to go ahead without their full results.

“When the time comes for the Commission to declare and let’s say the one with 18 constituencies; 17 or 16 are ready, and the other one with about 11, 10 or let’s say 9 are ready, and we do the analysis and we realise that the remaining constituencies will not affect the outcome of the elections what it means is that we will go ahead and declare,” he said.

“And as a Commission, we will come back to revise the numbers once we have them available. This is a standard which is done during an election.”

Meanwhile, incumbent president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, has taken a good lead, winning key regions such as Ashanti, Eastern, Central and Western, according to the Electoral Commission’s provisional results.

Finalised counting per region continues to be posted on its website and twitter account clearly showing the race between Akufo-Addo and former president, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC).

Both leading candidates had signed a solemn undertaking last week to resolve any electoral disputes through legal channels and called on their supporters to refrain from violence.

While there were some incidents of ballot box stealing and clashes between party thugs and security officials, the election was generally peaceful.

Akufo Addo held onto the heartlands of the NPP. In Ashanti region, he won by 1.79 million to Mahama’s 653,149 according to the provisional results, and he won Eastern region by 752,061 to Mahama’s 470,999.

If confirmed, those results suggest that Akufo Addo has kept together the constituent parts of the NPP support base among the Akan-speaking people despite some forecasts of heavy losses to the NDC which had nurtured a strong relationship with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti King.

Akufo Addo’s margin of victory over Mahama in the swing regions of Western – 41, 175 votes – and Central – 79,975 –was much narrower, according to the provisional results.

NDC supporters are disputing many of these results and point out that Northern region is a stronghold for their candidate Mahama and that they expect to win a substantial majority in Greater Accra. Mahama’s team have said they will go to court to dispute the results should they fail to take the presidency.

The NDC also claim to have won control of the legislature after taking 140 of the 275 seats in the parliament after some senior NPP figures, such as the deputy minister of transport, lost their seats.

On Tuesday, Mahama claimed that the election results collated so far showed that he won the poll.

Mahama made the claim while addressing journalists on developments on the election.

He also claimed that the NDC has won 140 of the 275 parliamentary seats, giving the opposition party a majority in parliament.