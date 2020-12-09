OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami has told the National Assembly it has no power to summon president Muhammadu Buhari.

This comes a day before Buhari is billed to appear before a joint session of the assembly having last week been summoned by the House of Representatives over the rising insecurity in the country.

The president was reported to have initially agreed to appear before the assembly on Thursday but, reports emerged Tuesday that the plan had been shelved.

In a statement on Wednesday, Malami said the ”national Assembly has no constitutional power to envisage or contemplate a situation where the president would be summoned by the national assembly on operational use of the armed forces”.