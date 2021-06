OBINNA EZUGWU

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd last year, has been sentenced to 22 and half years in prison.

Chauvin, in a light gray suit and tie and white shirt, spoke briefly before his sentencing on Friday, offering his “condolences to the Floyd family.”

The 45-year-old Chauvin, was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death.