Former American police officer, Derek Chauvin was on Tuesday, convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center last year.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer was convicted on all charges in the death of Floyd and faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”

After reading the jury’s verdicts finding Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts, Judge Peter Cahill thanked the jurors for what he called “heavy duty” service in the case.

“I have to thank you on behalf of the people of the state of Minnesota, for not only jury service, but heavy duty jury service,” he said.

The jury was then sent out of the courtroom.

