OBINNA EZUGWU

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has named Aminu Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

Until his appointment, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi, one of the five controversial new emirates created by Ganduje last year.

Bayero’s appointment comes a few hours after the dethronement of the Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who was appointed Emir in 2014 and subsequently adopted the Muhammadu Sanusi II

The secretary to the government of the state, Usman Alhaji made the announcement accompanied by the four Kano Emirate kingmakers at the Kano Government House Monday afternoon.