OBINNA EZUGWU

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the deposed Emir of Kano, has reportedly been banished to Nasarawa State.

Sources within the Kano Emirate Council, said Sanusi is being moved out of the palace of the Emir of Kano at the moment, even as the state’s commissioner of police has arrived the Emirate to see to the smooth eviction of the former Emir.

Sanusi, ex Central Bank of Nigeria governor is being escorted by some palace officials and security personnel on his way to the airport to an undisclosed town in Nasarawa State.

Malam Sanusi was dethroned this morning by the Kano State government under the watch of Dr Abdulahi Ganduje for ‘disrespecting’ the authority of the governor, alleged corruption, among other reasons.