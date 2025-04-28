Entertainment
FULL LIST: Davido, Mohbad, Odumodublvck, Others Shine at 17th Headies Awards
The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, themed “Back to Base,” made a triumphant return to Nigeria on Sunday, after two years abroad. Held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, the night celebrated the very best of Nigerian and African music.
The event was expertly hosted by actress and media personality Nancy Isime alongside veteran broadcaster IK Osakioduwa, whose vibrant chemistry and humour kept the energy alive throughout the night.
Bringing together a glittering array of musical talents, the ceremony honoured artists, producers, and industry creatives who have made exceptional contributions over the past year. Electrifying performances by stars such as Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, and Magnito kept the audience on its feet.
Tanzanian singer Juma Jux had a standout night, clinching the Best East African Artiste of the Year award, ahead of nominees including Bien (Kenya), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), and Azawi (Uganda). He also captivated the audience with a stunning live performance.
A heartfelt moment came with the Special Recognition Award presented to Nigerian music veteran, Kcee, honouring his 26-year journey of cultural impact and artistic excellence.
Another deeply emotional highlight of the evening was the posthumous honour bestowed upon late singer Mohbad, who won the Best Street-Hop Artiste for his hit single “Ask About Me.” His family—his wife and young son Liam—received the award to a standing ovation. Mohbad was also nominated for Best Collaboration and Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Egwu” with Chike, further cementing the profound legacy he left behind.
There was a brief moment of drama when Odumodublvck, winner of the Next Rated category, refused to leave the stage after his acceptance speech was cut short. Despite the organisers switching off his microphone, the rapper, who stormed the stage with his mother and crew, persisted until the microphone was turned back on, allowing him to finish.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Recording of the Year
Tems – Burning — Winner
Burna Boy – Higher
Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions
Producer of the Year
Sarz – Happiness
London – Ozeba — Winner
Magicsticks – Basquiat
Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe
Dibs – Different Pattern
Next Rated
Qing Madi
Shallipopi
Odumodublvck — Winner
Ayo Maff
Nasboi
Afrobeats Album of the Year
Stubborn – Victony
Work of Art – Asake
The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr
Heis – Rema — Winner
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Songwriter of the Year
Simi – Stranger
Qing Madi – Vision — Winner
Llona – Can’t Breathe
Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting
Wizard Chan – Stages of Life
Rookie of the Year
Llona
Kaestyle
Taves
Zerrydl — Winner
Best Rap Single
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner
Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor
Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah
Magnito – Canada
Jeriq – Ije Nwoke
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
Niniola – Level
Simi – Stranger
Liya – I’m Done — Winner
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Music Video of the Year
Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)
Jyde Ajala – Metaverse
Perliks & Emeka – Like Ice Spice
Mattmax – Ojapiano
Director Pink – Egwu — Winner
TG Omori – Showa
Dammy Twitch – Na Money
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner
Afrobeats Single of the Year
Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix
Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu
Asake – Remember
Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
Flavour – Big Baller — Winner
Viewers’ Choice Award
Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner
Rema – Ozeba
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Kizz Daniel – Showa
Tems – Love Me Jeje
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer
Flavour – Big Baller
Digital Artiste of the Year
Ayra Starr
Rema
Shallipopi
Tems
Davido — Winner
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Song of the Year
Showa – Kizz Daniel
Commas – Ayra Starr
Egwu – Chike and Mohbad
Lonely at the Top – Asake — Winner
Ozeba – Rema
Big Baller – Flavour
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Lojay – Billions — Winner
Best Movie Soundtrack
A Tribe Called Judah — Winner
Special Recognition Awards
Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Governor of Lagos State)
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
Kcee
Humanitarian Awards
Temitola Adekunle Johnson
Mitchell Mukoro
Best East African Artiste
Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Azawi (Uganda)
Best Central African Artiste
Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner
Gaz Mawete (DRC)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Eboloko (Gabon)
Singuila (Central African Republic)
Kocee (Cameroon)
The 2025 Headies Awards was a dazzling celebration of the evolution and global influence of African music, reaffirming its power, resilience, and artistic brilliance.