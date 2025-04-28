FULL LIST: Davido, Mohbad, Odumodublvck, Others Shine at 17th Headies Awards

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, themed “Back to Base,” made a triumphant return to Nigeria on Sunday, after two years abroad. Held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, the night celebrated the very best of Nigerian and African music.

The event was expertly hosted by actress and media personality Nancy Isime alongside veteran broadcaster IK Osakioduwa, whose vibrant chemistry and humour kept the energy alive throughout the night.

Bringing together a glittering array of musical talents, the ceremony honoured artists, producers, and industry creatives who have made exceptional contributions over the past year. Electrifying performances by stars such as Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, and Magnito kept the audience on its feet.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux had a standout night, clinching the Best East African Artiste of the Year award, ahead of nominees including Bien (Kenya), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), and Azawi (Uganda). He also captivated the audience with a stunning live performance.

A heartfelt moment came with the Special Recognition Award presented to Nigerian music veteran, Kcee, honouring his 26-year journey of cultural impact and artistic excellence.

Another deeply emotional highlight of the evening was the posthumous honour bestowed upon late singer Mohbad, who won the Best Street-Hop Artiste for his hit single “Ask About Me.” His family—his wife and young son Liam—received the award to a standing ovation. Mohbad was also nominated for Best Collaboration and Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Egwu” with Chike, further cementing the profound legacy he left behind.

There was a brief moment of drama when Odumodublvck, winner of the Next Rated category, refused to leave the stage after his acceptance speech was cut short. Despite the organisers switching off his microphone, the rapper, who stormed the stage with his mother and crew, persisted until the microphone was turned back on, allowing him to finish.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Advertisement

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – Burning — Winner

Burna Boy – Higher

Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions

Producer of the Year

Sarz – Happiness

London – Ozeba — Winner

Magicsticks – Basquiat

Advertisement

Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe

Dibs – Different Pattern

Next Rated

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Odumodublvck — Winner

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Afrobeats Album of the Year

Advertisement

Stubborn – Victony

Work of Art – Asake

The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Heis – Rema — Winner

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Stranger

Qing Madi – Vision — Winner

Llona – Can’t Breathe

Advertisement

Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting

Wizard Chan – Stages of Life

Rookie of the Year

Llona

Kaestyle

Taves

Zerrydl — Winner

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner

Advertisement

Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor

Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah

Magnito – Canada

Jeriq – Ije Nwoke

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Niniola – Level

Simi – Stranger

Liya – I’m Done — Winner

Advertisement

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Music Video of the Year

Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)

Jyde Ajala – Metaverse

Perliks & Emeka – Like Ice Spice

Mattmax – Ojapiano

Director Pink – Egwu — Winner

TG Omori – Showa

Dammy Twitch – Na Money

Advertisement

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix

Advertisement

Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu

Asake – Remember

Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix

Flavour – Big Baller — Winner

Viewers’ Choice Award

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix

Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner

Rema – Ozeba

Advertisement

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Kizz Daniel – Showa

Tems – Love Me Jeje

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast

Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer

Flavour – Big Baller

Digital Artiste of the Year

Ayra Starr

Rema

Advertisement

Shallipopi

Tems

Davido — Winner

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Song of the Year

Showa – Kizz Daniel

Commas – Ayra Starr

Egwu – Chike and Mohbad

Advertisement

Lonely at the Top – Asake — Winner

Ozeba – Rema

Big Baller – Flavour

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Lojay – Billions — Winner

Best Movie Soundtrack

A Tribe Called Judah — Winner

Special Recognition Awards

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Governor of Lagos State)

Advertisement

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Kcee

Humanitarian Awards

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Mitchell Mukoro

Best East African Artiste

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Advertisement

Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Central African Artiste

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Eboloko (Gabon)

Singuila (Central African Republic)

Advertisement

Kocee (Cameroon)

The 2025 Headies Awards was a dazzling celebration of the evolution and global influence of African music, reaffirming its power, resilience, and artistic brilliance.