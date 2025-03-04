Wunmi, wife of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, has openly criticised controversial actor Yomi Fabiyi, accusing him of incitement, misleading the public, and reckless exploitation.

On Arise News TV interview, Wunmi voiced her dissatisfaction with the damage Fabiyi has done to her reputation and integrity since joining the Justice for Mohbad movement.

She noted that Fabiyi misled and extorted the public with a three-second video of a fight between her and a close friend.

“There’s this guy online, a TikTok activist, Yomi Fabiyi, who is such a misogynistic person -hates women- and he has even blocked me before joining justice for Mohbad.

“In his first video, he called on the police to arrest me and has called me a murderer, called my son a bastard and has said so many things about me.

“There should be an organization protecting widows. I am too young to go through all this.

“He’s a coward who failed to say the things he said about me to the commissioner of police a few days ago.

“He has been inciting the public against me, including allegations of me pushing my husband to his death due to a three-second video of a disagreement I had with a longtime friend. My husband was not even in the video, he was the one that made the video.”

“Yomi Fabiyi has been using the video to extort the public and has received over N10m. I pity the women in his life; he hates me for no reason.”