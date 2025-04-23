Connect with us

Tia Adeola shows off Nigerian-Inspired fashion at NYFW for brand’s 10th anniversary
Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigerian-American designer Tia Adeola celebrated 10 years of her fashion brand with a special runway show at New York Fashion Week. She presented her Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which was inspired by her Nigerian roots.

The collection included more than 70 outfits, with many of them featuring the green and white colors of the Nigerian flag. Adeola also used her well-known ruffle designs, along with bold styles and detailed embroidery.

She explained that the designs were influenced by a three-month trip she recently took to Nigeria. “Being in Nigeria reminded me why I started designing in the first place,” she said. “There’s so much beauty and culture in our fashion, and I wanted to show that on the runway.”

Even with rising production costs, Adeola said she stayed focused on quality. “It’s getting more expensive to make clothes, but I promised myself I’d continue to create pieces that are beautiful and meaningful,” she shared.

Some of the clothes in the collection were handmade by Nigerian tailors, and Adeola used the moment to encourage more support for African designers.

Tia Adeola’s designs have been worn by stars like SZA, Gigi Hadid, and Lizzo. Her 10th anniversary show was a big moment, showing how far she has come and how proud she is of her Nigerian heritage.

