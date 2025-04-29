“God go punish you” – VDM responds to APC 7-day ultimatum to apologize for calling Akpabio trip to Pope’s funeral shameful

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

Activist Verydarkman has responded to 7-day APC’s deadline to him to apologize for criticizing Senator Godswill Akpabio’s visit to the Vatican for the Pope’s funeral.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had issued a letter demanding an apology from Verydarkman, after he described the Senate President’s trip as shameful, pointing to the ongoing crises and loss of lives within the country.

Reacting to the letter, Verydarkman started by apologizing to the victims of herdsmen attacks in affected villages.

He said that if the “irresponsible” leaders were not ready to apologize, he would do it himself.

Additionally, he gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to tackle the herdsmen attacks occurring in parts of the country, including Benue, Jos, and Enugu.

“First of all, I want to apologize to the people of Benue, to the people of Jos, Kwara, Enugu, Ogun, and Edo state. To the people who have been victims of insurgency and insecurity in Nigeria as a result of these irresponsible leaders that we have. Leaders with misplaced priorities that leave their own people that is dying in their farmlands and traveling to go for funeral of those that don’t even know them when they were alive, all because of their political movement.

“Since the irresponsible leaders will not apologize, I will apologize on their behalf. People dey kpai, them dey kill hundreds of your own, una no wake up one morning una go there. President sef no get mouth give statement, una get mind dey give me 7 days. I want to give you people 7 days to clamp down the herdsmen attack that is going on in Benue, Jos and Enugu….”

VeryDarkMan in the video also issued strong warning to media outlet Punch that said he was notorious for blackmail, slander and character assassination.

