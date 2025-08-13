Freed Ibom Air passenger, Comfort, speaks out, says she’s still in pain

Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger recently freed by an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, has spoken publicly for the first time since regaining her freedom from Kirikiri Prison.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Emmanson expressed gratitude to her friends, supporters and well-wishers for their prayers and encouragement during her ordeal.

She, however, disclosed that she is still struggling with the physical and emotional aftermath of her detention.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers, love and support. I’ve been released from prison, but I’m still in pains due to how I was treated. I just need some rest and medical treatment before I give my own version of events. Thank you so much, my lovely friends and supporters. I really appreciate you all from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all. Thank you, my great God!” she wrote.

Her remarks came hours after Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami of the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Ogba struck out the five-count charge filed against her.

She had been accused of disrupting the peace aboard an Ibom Air flight, assaulting a crew member, and engaging in conduct capable of breaching public order.

The court discharged her after both the complainant and the airline informed the court that they were no longer interested in pursuing the case.