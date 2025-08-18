Mbaise New Yam Festival Redefines Imo Culture

By all standards, the Iri Ji Mbaise (New Yam Festival), celebrated annually on August 15, is ranked among the richest and most culturally significant new yam festivals in Imo State, according to informed cultural commentators.

Known for its vibrancy, glamour, and deep cultural relevance, the Mbaise New Yam Festival has, over the years, drawn prominent personalities from across Nigeria. These include former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former Speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, among others.

For the enterprising Mbaise people – renowned for their industrious spirit and academic achievements – the festival is an opportunity to showcase their rich cultural heritage and profound social values, anchored on love, unity, peace, and justice.

This year’s edition witnessed a strong turnout, including many eminent sons and daughters of Mbaise, notably the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, a proud indigene of the area.

In his address, Ihedioha emphasized the importance of preserving the festival for future generations.

“For over seven decades, the Iri Ji Mbaise has endured as one of the most treasured legacies bequeathed to us by our visionary forebears,” he stated. “Through the devotion of today’s culture bearers, it has evolved into a national cultural beacon – emulated by many, yet uniquely ours. Rightfully, we may boast as pacesetters, for where others follow, Mbaise has long led.”

He described the event not merely as a tradition, but as a way of life for the Mbaise people.

“This festival is not merely a tradition. It is the heartbeat of our cultural calendar – a sacred thanksgiving to Chiukwu Okike for life, harvest, and community. It reminds us of who we are: a people of honour, resilience, and unshakable unity.”

Highlighting the spiritual core of the festival, Ihedioha added: “The Iwa Ji rite, central to this celebration, is a moment of solemn reverence—not only to the yam as king of crops, but also to our ancestors, who taught us that dignity lies in labour and that blessings flourish when community is preserved.”

He further noted: “Iri Ji Mbaise is more than festivity. It is a symphony of our identity—a weaving together of music, colour, joy, and ancestral pride. It is a spiritual and social homecoming; a time of exuberance, yes, but also of solemn reflection.

“This year, may the festival rekindle in us a shared sense of purpose, deepen our cultural confidence, and call us to both preserve what is noble and build what is needed. Let Iri Ji Mbaise 2025 be a harvest not just of yam, but of peace, progress, and unity that endures beyond the season.”

“It is with great honour and happiness that I wish the great people of Mbaise Nation a glorious and successful Iri Ji Cultural Festival 2025.”

The global reach of the festival was also evident, with Mbaise indigenes in the Diaspora celebrating in solidarity. Ezinwa Paschal Maduike, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise residing in the United Kingdom, sent a congratulatory message:

“As our industrious and enterprising men, women, and youths mark this year’s Iri Ji Festival, I wish everyone a successful New Yam celebration.”

Also speaking, Mbaise high chief Chibuzor Nnorom expressed deep appreciation to the founding fathers of Mbaise:

“On behalf of my family, I warmly felicitate with the great Mbaise Nation on this auspicious occasion of the Iri Ji Mbaise Festival. I thank our founding fathers who worked assiduously to create this wonderful event to preserve and promote our heritage. We must not allow this light to quench.”

Prominent businessman and cultural advocate, Chief Bedewell Ehiriudu, also celebrated the significance of the festival:

“The Iri Ji Mbaise has become our unique contribution to the development and enrichment of Igbo culture. Our people remain proudly committed to the traditional values of love, unity, and progress that the festival represents.

“To our visitors, we welcome you to this apex Mbaise cultural celebration, which highlights our shared heritage. May this festival continue to spread the gospel of togetherness and peace among our people.”