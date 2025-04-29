Ibom Air has announced that it will resume flight operations to Enugu on Sunday, May 4, following the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the airline’s Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Mrs. Aniekan Essienette, in Uyo.

Essienette expressed appreciation to passengers for their patience during the suspension of services to Enugu and confirmed that all affected flights would now be reinstated.

“Following the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Ibom Air is pleased to announce the resumption of its flight operations to and from Enugu, effective Sunday, May 4,” the statement read.

She noted that the development followed the issuance of an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on April 28, which confirmed that Runway 08/26 at the Enugu airport had resumed normal operations.

“Our Customer Service Team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to facilitate rebooking and alternative travel arrangements where necessary,” she added.

Essienette reaffirmed Ibom Air’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and timely services, in line with the expectations of its passengers.