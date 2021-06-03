Some yet to be identified gunmen numbering 35 on Wednesday, launched attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi-Osun, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, with several explosive devices, killing four police officers and three civilians in the process.

The incident which occurred in the afternoon of the day, claimed the lives of four police officers namely, ASP Osho Oluranti, Inspector Lekan Olalere, and two special constabularies; namely Oladeni Olalekan, and Oyedeji Muyideen while three community members: Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi and one other whose identity is not yet known, were also shot dead by the attackers.

Confirming the attack in a statement on Thursday morning, the state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, explained that the perpetrators of the act were armed robbers.

She said the armed robbers came with several explosive devices and several guns firing in a bid to subdue the capacity of the police.

“It is unfortunate that ASP Osho Oluranti, Inspector Lekan Olalere, Two (2) Special Constabularies; namely Oladeni Olalekan, and Oyedeji Muyideen were shot dead in the process,” she said.

“On sighting the overwhelming policemen comprising: Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance team, IRT Operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local security outfits,who swiftly engaged them in a fierce gun duel, the robbers began to flee.

“While escaping, they shot sporadically, and regrettably three civilians were shot namely: Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi and one other, (whose identity is not yet known), all male.

“They did not succeed in robbing any of the banks. The assailants fled to the bush with gunshot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with.”

Opalola further stated that “all the corpses have been deposited at Oluyoro Catholic Hospital morgue, Apomu.”

She said, “efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

Meanwhile, the affected community was said to be enveloped in fear as inhabitants ran for cover so as not to be victims.

It was also reported that there was a heavy traffic logjam in the area where the incident happened as motorists plying the route abandoned their vehicles on the road