Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said it time to change the Nigerian narrative, and transform the country from one flowing with anger and bitterness, to one flowing with milk and honey.

The former president who spoke on Thursday Thursday while being presented with a book titled, ‘The Man, The General and The President,’ authored by Femmy Carrena, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said bad leadership has prevented the country from achieving its potential.

Obasanjo said, “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, that is not what God wants this country to be.

“We must change the narrative, we must talk to ourselves in the civilised language.

“There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see geniuses in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?”