By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osoogbo

A chairmanship aspirant for Odo Otin North LCDA under the platform of All progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Oluwatobi Olabode (Divine), has called on the people in the local government and the state at large to rally support for the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the good work he embarked on to continue.

Olabode said continuity of the present administration in the state will lead to developmental programmes that will enhance living standard of people in the state.

The chairmanship hopeful stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday .

According to him, considering the various developmental projects going on simultaneously in the state without borrowing and owing workers salaries and pension arrears, governor Oyetola deserve second term.

He posited that the state would not have be able to pay full workers salaries if Oyetola is not been prudent enough, adding that his administrative acumen and transparency accrued the state better development.

Olabode who is always referred to as “Mr. Divine” said he is jostling for chairmanship position of his local council to further add glamour to the development in the area.

“Why am interested in being the chairman of my area council is to add to what my governor, my mentor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola is doing, most especially in the area of infrastructural development, and essentially to contribute my quotas towards his second term re-election,” he said.

He noted further that Governor Oyetola has done tremendously well in the area of road construction, promoting peace and harmony through superb security network, engagement of youth through various youth employment schemes and other areas, which according to him concentrated on developing human capital.

He urged the people of his local government and the state to continued demonstrating their unflinching support towards the success of the present administration and also work assiduously to ensure his re-election in the 2022 governorship election.