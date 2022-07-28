Flashback: Restructuring my foot - Shettima declares [VIDEO]

Kashim Shettima former Borno State governor and APC vvice presidential candidate, in November 2017, dismissed the clamour for restructuring, describing arguing that what the country needed was good governance.

Shettima, then governor of Borno State, spoke at the book launch of a former Minister of Youths and Sports Development under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The event took place at the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District of Abuja.

The book titled “On a Platter of Gold” was written on how Mr. Jonathan became president of Nigeria in 2011 but lost the office at the 2015 general election.

Mr. Shettima, who was the Father of the Day, dismissed the clamour for restructuring, saying “To hell with restructuring.”

According to the then Borno State governor, if jobs are provided and other sectors of the economy, especially the education sector is developed, “this madness”, referring to restructuring, “will stop.”

“People are talking about artificial intelligence, other nations are talking about nano technology or robotics engineering but unfortunately, the topical issue in Nigeria is restructuring. Restructuring my foot! To hell with restructuring.

“Let us improve on governance, let us work for the people, invest in education, create jobs for our people, this madness will stop,” the governor had said.

Watch video below: