Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has dismissed the six-week ultimatum given to President Muhammadu Buhari to fix insecurity as unrealistic.

Senators from opposition parties had on Wednesday issued a six-week ultimatum to the president to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country.

They also threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against the president should he fail to address the insecurity within the period given by the lawmakers.

But speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday monitored by Business Hallmark, Falana said the National Assembly should have given Buhari a seven-day ultimatum.

“In six weeks, there may not be a National Assembly to return to,” Falana said.

The legal luminary also warned that the situation might get worse if the executive and legislators do not urgently intervene.