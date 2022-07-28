Special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said senators who issued impeachment threat against his principal are the minority of minorities.

The presidential spokesman noted that the lawmakers are only wasting their time.

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators in the senate staged a walkout after a motion by Philip Aduda, minority leader, was dismissed.

The lawmakers left the chamber after Senate President Ahmad Lawan did not allow Aduda to present his motion on insecurity.

Speaking after the walkout, the minority leader said he wanted to give President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum to address insecurity in the country — or face impeachment proceedings.

Reacting to the impeachment threat on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television, Adesina said the senators are wasting the country’s time.

“The truth is that in this kind of scenario, minority will always have its say while the majority will have its way. You know the configuration of the national assembly. Those who spoke today are the minority of minorities,” he said.

“They would have their say as it is needful in a democracy, but it won’t go beyond that. I think it was just bravado and very sadly, security is not something you subject to bravado.

“You don’t begin to issue flippant ultimatums in something that is a matter of life and death.

“They know in their heart of hearts that they cannot achieve what they are saying. They are just wasting the country’s time, wasting the time of the upper chamber of the national assembly; they know that they cannot achieve it.”

Asked if Buhari has reacted to the recent reports of gunshots in Abuja, the presidential spokesperson said he is not aware of any gunshots in the country’s capital.

“Well, you said there were gunshots that were heard in town. I’m not aware of it. There have been rumours all over the place,” he said.

“I don’t think you are depending on those rumours. What happened in Bwari is in public domain. Everybody knows that to say there were gunshots in town, and I’m not privy to that unless you want to substantiate it.

“Now, the question is – are those minority lawmakers responding now because the thing is coming near to Abuja, their comfort zone? Is that why they are playing to the gallery? Well, they are Nigerians and they have the right to talk about what is happening in the country.”