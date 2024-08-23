FirstBank, in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), has launched a major tree-planting initiative to enhance Nigeria’s vegetation cover.

The tree planting exercise led by Aishatu Bubaram, the Group Executive, Commercial Banking, North, FirstBank, is part of its 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week, the bank said.

The bank stated that the tree-planting event at Government Secondary School (GSS), Karshi, Abuja, which involves planting 50,000 trees, is part of a broader goal to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment.

Bubaram emphasised the bank’s commitment to planting 50,000 trees nationwide at the event. “The essence of planting these trees is environmental conservation,” she said. “These are economic trees that we believe will outlive our generation and benefit future generations.” “FirstBank’s goal, initiated during our Corporate Sustainability Week in 2023, is to plant 50,000 trees by 2024. We are well on our way to achieving this, with 30,000 trees planted this year,” she added.

“Trees play an indispensable role in our environment. They purify the air we breathe, stabilise the climate, prevent soil erosion, and provide habitats and food for diverse species, including humans. In a world increasingly threatened by climate change, planting trees is one of the most effective ways to restore balance to our ecosystems.

“By planting trees in Abuja, we are actively contributing to the health and well-being of the city. Each tree planted is a step towards reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and enhancing the natural beauty of our urban landscape,” she said.

Bubaram encouraged other financial institutions and individuals to contribute to a greener Nigeria, emphasising that the impact extends beyond the nation and benefits the global environment.

Also, the zonal coordinator, NCF, Muhammad Garba Beyo, expressed the Foundation’s dedication to the initiative, aligning with its biodiversity conservation and sustainable development mission.

“The Nigerian Conservation Foundation established 42 years ago, focuses on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. Our Green Recovery initiative is designed to improve Nigeria’s vegetation cover, which currently stands at less than 3%—a critical issue given the environmental challenges we face,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of partnerships and thanked FirstBank for supporting this endeavour. “We are grateful to First Bank of Nigeria Limited for their willingness to support this effort. We assure you that we will take care of the seedlings planted today so that they grow into mature trees,” he said.

Beyo noted that the choice of GSS Karshi as the planting site was strategic, considering the school’s available space and the ageing trees on the premises.

Tanko Madugu Wando, the vice principal (Administration) at GSS Karshi, was also present at the event, according to Leadership report.

