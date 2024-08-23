Connect with us

Chike Oti, ex-Lagos police spokesman needs N25m for kidney disease
Published

5 hours ago

on

Chike Oti, ex-Lagos police spokesman needs N25m for kidney disease

Chike Oti, a former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, has appealed to the public for financial assistance after being diagnosed with end-stage renal disease.

Oti who is also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, revealed in a statement on Thursday that he was diagnosed with 5th stage renal failure at the Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, and required immediate medical attention to stay alive.

According to the statement, doctors had recommended twice-weekly haemodialysis treatment until he could raise the sum of N25m needed for a kidney transplant.

“Good morning, my dear brothers and sisters in the house. My name is ACP Chike Godwin Oti. Recently transferred as AC’ DFA, Railway Police Command, Ebutte Meta, Lagos,” the statement said.

“I wish to inform you that I was recently diagnosed with 5th-stage renal failure also known as end-stage renal disease (kidney failure) occasioned by unmitigated high blood pressure at the Lagoon Hospital, Bourdillion Street, Ikoyi, Lagos. It was recommended that my only chance to stay alive is that I must undergo haemodialysis twice a week until I am able to raise the sum of N25m for kidney transplant.”

Oti, however, said he had already spent N3.5m on medical expenses during his one-week stay at the hospital.

“The cost of keeping alive is way beyond my means right now. I therefore seek your help, Dear brothers and sisters, to surmount this terrible illness. Acct no: 2016631487

Bank: UBA PLC Name: CHIKE OTI

GSM NO: 07065246927,” he added.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

