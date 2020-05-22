Adebayo Obajemu

Fidson Healthcare Plc on Thursday declared 15 kobo dividend to its shareholders in its published audited report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The audited financial report of the pharmaceutical giant shows a year on year decline in the company’s turnover. The firm reported a turnover of 14.06 billion in 2019, down by 13.36% when compared to the turnover of N16.23 billion reported in 2018.

Administrative expenses, selling& distribution expenses and finance cost took a bulk of the company’s income; bringing profit before tax of the firm to N575.67 million. Profit before tax grew year on year by 257.85% to N575.67 million from N160.87 million in 2018.

The firm reported a profit after tax of N407.19 million, which an improvement from N97.45 million loss declared in 2018.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the firm for the period under review is 20 kobo.

With reference to the share price of N3.20, the P.E ratio of Fidson Healthcare Plc is calculated as 16.40x with earnings yield of 6.10%.

Dividend pay-out of 15 kobo relative to the current share price of N3.20 brings the dividend yield of Fidson Health care to 4.69%.