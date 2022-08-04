Fidson Healthcare Plc lifts Half Year profit by 127.16%

Adebayo Obajemu

Fidson Healthcare Plc in the first year of 2022 attained significant growth in its topline and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N20.38 billion for the 6 months period, gained by 57.62% from N12.93 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 127.16% to N2.7 billion from N1.19 billion achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company increased to N1.18 from the EPS of N0.52 reported in HY 2021.

At the share price of N10, the P/E ratio of Fidson Healthcare stands at 8.49x with earnings yield of 11.78%.