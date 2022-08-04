Dangote Cement posts N172.1bn as profit in HY 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Dangote Cement early this week published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2022.

The company posted a turnover of N808.037 billion for the 6 months period, up by 17.01% from N690.545 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N172.1 billion was achieved for the period under review, down by 10.19% from N191.63 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share dropped year on year by 10.19% to N10.10 from the EPS of N11.25 achieved in HY 2021.

At the share price of N265, the P/E ratio of Dangote Cement stands at 26.24x with earnings yield of 3.81%.