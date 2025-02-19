Fidelity Bank Plc says it has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to enhancing its host communities’ lifestyles through its dedicated education Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar, with the undertaking of significant projects aimed at promoting quality education delivery across the country.

In Benin-City, Edo State, Fidelity Bank recently renovated the library at Emotan College, Wire Road.

The initiative, which was executed under the auspices of the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP), was championed by the Phoenix Inductee Class of Fidelity Bank.

The FHHP allows Fidelity Bank staff to identify community needs, raise funds, and receive matching support from the bank to implement impactful projects.

At the official handover ceremony, Ovie Mukoro, Regional Bank Head, Midwest 1, Fidelity Bank Plc, highlighted the alignment of the renovation project with the bank’s CSR pillars, emphasizing the promotion of quality education and youth empowerment. Mukoro stated, “The renovation project reflects the Bank’s commitment to enhancing the lives of its host communities through the dedication and generosity of its newly inducted staff who voluntarily contributed funds to support the project.”

The Principal of Emotan Junior College, Mrs. Idukpaye Henrietta, expressed her gratitude, noting that the investment in the school is an investment in the nation’s future. She looked forward to a lasting partnership that would continue to uplift and empower the students. Similarly, Mrs. Sandra Iyalekhue, Acting Education Secretary, Oredo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), commended Fidelity Bank for the kind gesture, noting that the project would contribute to the educational development of the students and promote research work.

In Abuja, Fidelity Bank further demonstrated its CSR commitment by donating 40 tables and chairs to LEA School at the Federal Capital Territory. This initiative, also executed under the FHHP by the Prodigies Inductees Class, aims to support quality education delivery in a bid to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4 – Quality Education.

Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, emphasized the importance of supporting education as a tool for societal improvement. He stated, “At Fidelity Bank, we recognize the importance of supporting education as a tool for improving society. Through initiatives like this, we aim to ensure that every child has access to essential educational resources and become an asset to their family, their community and the nation.”

The headmaster of LEA School, Mr. Mohamed Musa, expressed his gratitude for the timely intervention, noting that the donation would address the critical need for adequate classroom seating, preventing students from having to sit on the floor during classes. He encouraged other corporations to follow Fidelity Bank’s lead and support quality education delivery.

These initiatives come to join a long list of Fidelity Bank’s interventions in the education sector. It will be recalled that the bank launched the Read2Lead Initiative last year to foster a culture of reading and writing among young people. The bank also hosted a webinar targeted at businesses operating in the education sector, themed, “Maintaining Educational Standards Amidst Current Economic Realities”, in September 2024 as part of its strategy to improve the country’s education system.

